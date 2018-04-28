Home States Telangana

MLAs’ defection issue irrelevant to Komati case: High Court bench

The bench wanted to know from the authorities concerned why no explanation had been sought from the two  MLAs before expelling them from the Assembly.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the issue pertaining to representations seeking disqualification of some of the appellant TRS MLAs was still pending before Assembly Speaker was not relevant in the present case, a division bench of the High Court on Friday directed the counsel for expelled Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar to make submissions whether the appeal filed by them was maintainable or not.

Besides, the bench wanted to know from the authorities concerned why no explanation had been sought from the two  MLAs before expelling them from the Assembly.

The bench of ACJ Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was hearing arguments on maintainability of appeal filed by TRS MLAs Vemula Prashanth Reddy and 11 others challenging the order of a single judge who had ruled the expulsion of Komatireddy and Sampath by Assembly was invalid on ground that principles of natural justice were not followed.

