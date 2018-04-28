Relief to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as petitions dismissed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petitions filed challenging the election of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda assembly constituency in 2014. Further, the court imposed `25,000 costs each to the two petitioners payable to Komatireddy. Justice A Ramalingeswara Rao was dismissing the election petitions filed separately by the then TRS candidate Dubbaka Narasimha Reddy and independent candidate Kancharla Bhoopal Reddy, who lost election in 2014, complaining that the Congress candidate Komatireddy has given false information with regard to his educational qualification while submitting nomination papers returning officer to contest from Nalgonda segment in the election held on April 30, 2014. The judge dismissed the petitions saying that the election of a duly elected people’s representative cannot be set aside on flimsy grounds. The attack must be substantial and based on concrete evidence. , the judge observed.