TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleges 815-acre land scam by TRS government

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that a major scam occurred in the allotment of land and other industrial incentives to a private company in Hyderabad by the state government.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that a major scam occurred in the allotment of land and other industrial incentives to a private company in Hyderabad by the state government. The government allotted 800 acres of valuable land in Rangareddy district to a private firm by three different GOs issued on March 23. It allotted another 15 acres of land to another private company at Madhapur in a similar manner, he has claimed.

Interacting with reporters here on Friday, the TPCC president said a private firm, which generates toxic pollution, was allotted 500 acres of land, one-time capital subsidy of `80 crore, interest subsidy  at the rate of 8 per cent per annum for a period of eight years, power tariff subsidy of `2.625 per unit for a period of 10 years and 100 per cent gross SGST reimbursement. Similarly, by another GO, the company was given 150 acres of land, 10 per cent capital subsidy, interest subsidy at the rate of 5 per cent per annum for a period of five years, power tariff subsidy of `2.50 per unit for a period of 10 years and 100 per cent net SGST reimbursement, he said.

By another GO, the firm was allotted 150 acres of land, one-time capital subsidy of `40 crore, interest subsidy of 8 per cent per annum for a period of eight years, power tariff subsidy of Rs 2.625 per unit for a period of 10 years and 100 per cent gross SGST reimbursement, he said while releasing copies of the three GOs in support of his charges.

Demanding that the government explain the criteria on which 800 acres of land worth several hundred crores of rupees was allotted to the firm, he said, “The Congress, after coming to power in next election, will order a probe into the corrupt deeds of the present government.” He said his party would win at least 80 seats in the Assembly polls.

