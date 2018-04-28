Home States Telangana

TSPSC permitted to declare forest department results

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Justice Rajasheker Reddy directed the TSPSC to fill all posts except for one post which would be decided at final hearing stage.

Published: 28th April 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday permitted the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to declare the results of the examination held to fill the posts of 1,857 forest beat officers in the State.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was modifying the earlier orders of the court passed in a petition filed by R Raghupathi Reddy, ex-serviceman from Mahabubnagar district, seeking to declare the action of the TSPSC in issuing notification in August last year for recruitment to fill 1857 vacancies of the forest beat officers in the forest department without showing the break up vacancies for the two percentage reservation and roster points to ex-servicemen, as illegal. Two percent reservation has to be provided to ex-servicemen for the above posts as per the provisions of Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996, the petitioner noted.

