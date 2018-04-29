After KCR, now KTR takes on Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has lashed out at the Centre, alleging Union Defence Ministry was stalling projects in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. Because of the Defence Ministry’s adamant attitude, the State government was unable to go ahead with construction of flyovers and expressways, he said.

“Though the State government came forward to compensate four times more land to the Defence Ministry, they were not ready to accept our proposal. The state government requires about 100 acres of defence lands for flyovers and expressways for which the government has agreed to give 400 acres at Shamirpet in lieu but the defence authorities have been rejecting our pleas. Besides the Defence Ministry has been demanding `40 crore per annum towards opportunity cost perennially,’’ the minister said.

Declaring open the newly constructed underpass at Mind Space Junction near Hitec city to vehicular movement on Saturday, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Mahmood Ali, Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy and others, Rama Rao said that projects and developmental works in Secunderabad Cantonment area were getting hampered due to the adamant attitude of Defence Ministry and causing inconvenience to the people.

The minister appealed to the Centre not to obstruct the development of the city and extend support in taking up various development works. The State government has prepared project reports for construction of Expressways from Jubilee Bus Station to Thumkunta and from Patny to Suchitra junction at a cost of `2,500 crore. The government officials were making rounds to Delhi seeking allocation of 100 acres of defence land for construction of Expressways, he said. He appealed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to address the issue during a meeting to be held in New Delhi in first week of May.

Foundation to be laid for two skyways in May

The minister said foundation stones will be laid by Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in May for two skyways at Uppal and Road No.6 Amberpet under Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP). The Central government has agreed to release `1,500 crore for the flyovers.