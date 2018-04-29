Congress retaliates to Chief Minister KCR’s verbal onslaught at plenary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress launched an all-out verbal onslaught against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who on Friday during TRS plenary gave a call to people to drive away Congress leaders from villages for "creating hurdles for construction of irrigation projects."

Leading the attack from the front, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy mocked the Federal Front proposal mooted by the Chief Minister. "In order to divert people's attention from the failures and non-fulfilled promises of his government, CM KCR is now harping on Federal Front. He is building castles in the air claiming that he would a play a key role at national level," Uttam said, while addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday.

The TPCC president disputed the CM's claim that Telangana attained no.1 position in the country. "The highest number of farmers' suicides is recorded in Telangana in the entire country. How can the CM tell such a big lie that it has become a role model for the country in agriculture sector?" he said. Uttam alleged that the Chief Minister had pushed the State into a huge debt trap with his wrong policies.

Joining chorus, former minister Md Shabbir Ali challenged the CM to hold a public meeting at OU Arts College.

TRS hits back

Hitting back at the comments made by the TPCC chief, TRS leaders including minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that Congress leaders were undertaking a false campaign against the State government.

"Congress leaders have been creating hurdles for the development of the State. They have been undertaking a false campaign against the State government for selfish political gains. But people will teach them a befitting lesson during the 2019 polls," Srinivas Yadav and TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said.