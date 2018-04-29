Hyderabad High Court issues notice to AP Cricket Association

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has recently issued notices to the respondents - secretary to Andhra Cricket Association at Vijayawada in AP, secretary to BCCI and the Administrators committee for filing counter affidavits in a petition filed seeking directions for implementation of Justice RM Lodha committee recommendations in ACA. Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in a petition seeking directions to the Administrators committee to take over the ACA forthwith for its smooth administration and to check alleged mismanagement by ineligible members.

The petitioner sought court directions to Board of Cricket Control of India and Administrators committee to conduct elections to the Andhra cricket association and its associated cricket associations in accordance with the recommendations of Lodha committee. After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavits, and posted the matter to June 11 for further hearing.