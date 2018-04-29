K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet DMK working president MK Stalin today in Chennai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a move to firm up the proposed Federal Front, is flying down to Chennai on Sunday to meet DMK president M Karunanidhi and working president MK Stalin. Rao has been meeting leaders of various regional parties seeking their support for the proposed Federal Front.

Rao will leave from Begumpet airport here for Chennai on Sunday. He will have a luncheon meeting with Karunanidhi at 1.30 pm and later will meet Stalin at Alwarpet and will stay in Chennai overnight.

Chandrasekhar Rao has already called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister of Karanataka Kumaraswamy and discussed his plans for bringing a “qualitative change” in national politics.

The Telangana Chief Minister is expected to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in the first week of May, while former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav will meet Rao in Hyderabad, soon.