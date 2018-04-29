Konathala Ramakrishna files petition against withdrawal of grant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister and presently convener of an NGO “Utharandhra Charcha Vedika” Konathala Ramakrishna on Saturday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court questioning the action of the Central government in withdrawing the grant of `350 crores (`50 crores per district) that was released on February 9 this year for the purpose of “special assistance” to Andhra Pradesh state in relation to seven backward districts of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra for the year 2017-18.

The former minister, in his petition, submitted that subsection 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 contemplates that the Centre while considering the special development package for the successor state of AP, should provide adequate incentives in particular for Rayalaseem and North Coastal regions of the state.