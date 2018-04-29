Home States Telangana

Now, civil rights day to be held every month in Telangana

On this day, all the district, village and mandal level officers will come together and talk about these two Acts.

Published: 29th April 2018 03:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three months after the formation of the SC/ST Commission in the State, the chairperson Erolla Srinivas on Saturday held a meeting to spread awareness among various communities regarding SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Civil Rights Act.

As per the plan, on the 30th of every month, starting from this month, civil rights day will be conducted. On this day, all the district, village and mandal level officers will come together and talk about these two Acts.

“This way, we can ensure that people become more sensitive and the concept of untouchability will be erased in places that it still exists. On the other hand, people from the SC/ST communities will feel safe,” said E Srinivas, Chairperson of the SC/ST Commission.    

He also said that these activities will be held with the support of the district collector, who will be visiting one village in every district.“When officials at the level of the district collector go to meet the villagers, they will feel assured that there will be no atrocities against them. Stigmatisation against SCs and STs is also likely to come down,” he added.

Further, he said that members of the Commission will start ensuring that the District Level Vigilance Monitoring Committee, meets once in three months without fail.

