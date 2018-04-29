Only 48 private junior colleges apply for hostel affiliation despite BIE diktat

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education making it mandatory for the private junior colleges to get their hostels affiliated, be it on or off campus, the Board has received a mere 48 applications for the academic year 2018-19 till now. There are approximately 600 private junior colleges with hostels across the State.

Official records suggest that there are as many as 1,687 private junior colleges that have been registered with the TSBIE across the State. The notification for applying for affiliation for hostels was released on January 5 and was closed on April 15.

Meanwhile, only 783 have been granted academic affiliation of the 1,427 colleges that have paid the fees. According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, another 500 colleges are likely to get a nod from the Board by the next fortnight. "Of the colleges pending scrutiny, we expect nearly 500 to get affiliations. The final list of colleges getting affiliation will be uploaded on the website," said Dr A Ashok, secretary of TSBIE. The deadline for colleges to get themselves affiliated ends on April 30.

The official added that parents would be liable for their children's future if they enrol them in colleges that are not affiliated with the Board. He further added that in case a college fails to renew its affiliation, the existing students would be enrolled into the nearest government college to ensure that they don't lose out on an academic year.

He clarified that private colleges have to now get separate affiliations -- one for running the academic institution and other for providing accommodation facility to its students."Nearly 75 per cent of private and corporate colleges have been flouting the norms of the Board. To begin with, they cannot function as both, coaching centres and alongside providing intermediate education," said the secretary adding that the new affiliation process was initiated to ensure junior colleges toe the line.

An official in the TSBIE said that this decision was taken in view of the large number of suicides reported in among the intermediate students last year within a span of a few months. "Affiliation to colleges means only colleges are under the ambit of the Board. Legally, we have no say in anything that happens in their hostels. This will change now. Managements will be liable for lapses and BIE will share the responsibility in case of any untoward incidents," said an official.

'Rural private residential colleges will bear the brunt'

While hostel affiliation is a yearly affair, private college managements allege that asking them to get their hostels also approved was unfair.

Private college managements are miffed with the TSBIE's diktat of providing an area of 50 sq ft per student and maintaining of a caution deposit in a joint account. The amount varies depending upon the number of hostel occupants. For instance, a hostel with 50 students would pay `2 lakh each for both first and second year. For 51- 200 students, the amount would be `4 lakh each and so on.

"Private colleges have not yet applied for affiliation for the hostels as we feel that the norms are extremely stringent. Small college and those in rural areas, in particular, will be hit by this rule. We have appealed to the government and TSBIE to give some relaxation as it is done during payment of college affiliation," said G Satish, president, Telangana Private Junior Colleges Association.

He added that unlike corporate colleges that charge `2-3 lakh per student for the two-year course, in smaller junior colleges students pay anything between `15,000-`20,000 annually.

The State has over 7.56 lakh intermediate students, of which nearly 3 lakh students are in residential campuses -- 90 per cent of these are corporate colleges.

Meanwhile, P Madhusudan Reddy, president of Government Intermediate College Association, said that colleges should not create a fuss over the affiliation fee as norms are created in view of the safety students. "Unless the Board tightens the noose, suicides in corporate college will continue unabated. It has been trying to streamline them for the past three years," he said.

