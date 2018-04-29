Home States Telangana

People of the State are going to dethrone KCR, says Congress deputy floor leader Mallu Bhatti

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Vikramarka said that KCR was daydreaming about forming a Federal Front.

Published: 29th April 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Vikramarka said that KCR was daydreaming about forming a Federal Front. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Ridiculing the claims of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that formation of Federal Front would create an earthquake in the country, Congress deputy floor leader in Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the CM should be worried about his party as the people of the state are gearing up to bring a tsunami in the state to dethrone him and bury his party.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Vikramarka said that KCR was daydreaming about forming a Federal Front. “Let him first fulfill the promises made to the people of the State and then think about the nation. When he has failed to keep promises made to the people of the State, what could he do for the nation? He has always been lying and fooling people with promises. Such attitude will not help in entering the national politics,” he claimed.

He said that the chief minister failed to provide three acres of land to SCs, 12 per cent reservation to Muslims and STs, free education from KG to PG, double bedroom houses and jobs to unemployed. “He said he would make Hyderabad Istanbul, Warangal Dallas and Karimnagar New York, but nothing has happened. All his claims have failed to materialise. People have now realised that he was just bluffing to get people’s votes. He has been exposed and people are no more believing him,” he said.

