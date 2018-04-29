Special cell to be set up for NRIs from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that a Special Cell with a corpus of `50 crore will be set up to help the Non-Resident Telanganaites. Rao had a luncheon meeting with the NRIs from Telangana at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. An IAS officer will head the proposed Cell. A committee with the representatives of NRIs from all countries will also be constituted.

The CM directed IT minister KT Rama Rao and MP K Kavitha to prepare action plan for the Cell. KCR said that they had allocated `100 crore in the Budget for the welfare of NRIs.The Chief Minister also called upon the NRIs to initiate debate in their respective countries on the need of qualitative change in India’s politics. Rao suggested them to support the Federal Front agenda as they had supported the separate Telangana movement in the past.

“I am preparing the agenda for the country. I am sure that the agenda will be accepted by the entire country. If all the political parties in the country adopted that agenda, then qualitative change is sure to happen in the current political scenario,” Chandrasekhar Rao said. Rao further told the NRIs that he was not thinking about national politics for the sake of power or anything else.

ESI for all workers

Hyderabad: The CM directed the officials of labour department to come out with a policy to provide ESI facility to all the workers in the state. At a review at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to implement insurance scheme for all construction workers.