Students put up with bad food, dirty loos and bed bugs in junior colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSBIE in a 15-page document has laid down the guidelines on the basis of which junior colleges would be granted affiliation. While private college managements are worried about land and caution fee, students claim that despite coughing up lakhs, the facilities in corporate hostels are mostly on their brochures and website.

"Several students have to wait till 10:30 am break to get breakfast. Food is of poor quality and even on Sundays or festivals, there is barely any change in the menu. Washroom are equally bad -- leaky taps, dirty toilets, sometimes there are no lights also," said M Vishkah, MPC student of a corporate college in Kukatpally.

While the guidelines state that there has to be scope for recreational activity for the students, several students who spoke to Express said that their hostel facility was more like an apartment building with no playground, library or any open space expect terrace.

While BIE stipulates that each dormitory in a hostel should not have more than 25 students, the number often jumps to 35. "After slogging the whole day, we sleep in stuffy, overcrowded rooms with bed bugs to give us company. The only solace is that the security is really tight," said Shreeja Kumari, a BiPC student.

Despite the insistence of the government for a professional counsellor in every junior college, colleges have paid no heed to it. The director of a corporate college told Express, "psychologists won't know our students as our teachers would. So, our lecturers also double up as counsellors."