Telangana consumer commission penalises two banks for poor ATM maintenance 

Failures in maintenance of ATMs is a result of lack of proper service, it observed while penalising one public sector and a private one - in a case related to an ATM transaction.

Failures in maintenance of ATMs was a result of lack of proper service by the banks, the Hyderabad HC observed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant judgment, the Telangana state consumer disputes redressal commission has ruled that the banks should own the responsibility for the failures/mistakes, if any, takes place during transactions in ATMs particularly while withdrawing the amount from ATMs.

Failures in maintenance of ATMs was a result of lack of proper service by the banks, it observed while penalising two banks - one public sector and another private - in a case related to an ATM transaction. On Oct 31, 2011, one S Syam Rao from Shameerpet in Ranga Reddy district who was holding a savings bank account in SBI, went to Axis Bank ATM at Kharkhana in Secunderabad and attempted to withdraw cash.

However, the ATM screen displayed ‘transaction failure’. On the following day, the bank’s mini statement had shown withdrawal of `10,000 from the account. When it was brought to the notice of the concerned banks (SBI and Axis), the latter assured that the said amount would be credited to the account. When the amount was not credited to the account he had issued legal notice.

