Telangana Industries Minister KTR wants TAS to dispel myths around Pharma city project

HYDERABAD: Minister of Industries and IT, KT Rama Rao speaking at an event conducted by Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) at Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Saturday, requested the academy to play an active role in dispelling myths surrounding the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC), which will be the world’s largest pharmaceutical cluster spread over about 19,000 acres that will generate huge employment in the state.

He said that although the government is promising implementation of strict pollution control measures including a Common Effluent Treatment Plant, ensuring Zero Liquid Discharge, and has involved Surbana Jurong, a well-known Singapore based infrastructure and urban planning consulting firm in planning of HPC, there is a bias towards the project among public.

He attributed this bias to experiences of people living in areas like Patancheru, Jeedimetla, Balanagar and Quthbullapur where chemical and bulk drugs company are located. Rao said, people in these areas have suffered due to pollution from these companies because of lax enforcement of pollution control norms by the Pollution Control Board and partly due to greed of the companies. He also requested TAS to form a sub-committee which can assess the impact of rapid urbanisation on the environment and suggest the government ways in which this impact can be mitigated.

Most of science in India is elitist: KTR

Speaking to a gathering of scientists in IICT, the Minister said that most of the science that happens in India is extremely elitist as most of it unfortunately remains confined to scientific journals inside imminent scientific institutions. But the common man has no idea about them or how they would help him. Rao said India needs home grown recipes for its problems.

Citing example of healthcare he said that more than 70 percent of the medical equipment used in Indian hospitals are imported from abroad and raised the need for developing indigenous solutions. He said that most of the people in Hyderabad have no idea what goes on in the premier labs in the city like the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) or IICT.

Contribute to agriculture sector

KTR said that this year almost `37,000 crore will be spent by the State in construction of irrigation infrastructure like large dams, barrages and reservoirs and that the Telangana government is working with intent of ensuring that by 2021, out of allocated 1,200 tmcft of water in Krishna and Godavari rivers, every single drop is utilised. He requested the TAS to mandate young scientists to work on agriculture related planning and issues for efficient utilisation of water made available through irrigation projects