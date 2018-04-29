Home States Telangana

TRS members obstruct Congress leader Gandra Venkataramana Reddy’s padayatra in Bhupalpally

As the rally was proceeding towards the main venue of the meeting, a few TRS workers suddenly appeared in front of the rally and started shouting anti-Kumar Reddy and Congress slogans.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:14 AM

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Mild tension prevailed at former chief whip and Congress leader Gandra Venkataramana Reddy’s Rythu Bharosa padayatra closing ceremony rally on Saturday, in which TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was taking part. A few workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tried to obstruct the rally.  

As the rally was proceeding towards the main venue of the meeting, a few TRS workers suddenly appeared in front of the rally and started shouting anti-Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress slogans. Enraged Congress workers pushed the TRS workers and in the melee, a constable who was trying to push aside the agitators received minor injuries.

However, the police overpowered the agitators and took them away in a police vehicle. The TRS workers were protesting against Uttam Kumar Reddy’s comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier in the day,  Telangana student’s union of Kakatiya University burnt the effigy of Uttam for his comment against the CM in front of the university campus.

TAGS
Gandra Venkataramana Reddy TRS congress Telangana politics
