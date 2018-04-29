TRS members obstruct Congress leader Gandra Venkataramana Reddy’s padayatra in Bhupalpally

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Mild tension prevailed at former chief whip and Congress leader Gandra Venkataramana Reddy’s Rythu Bharosa padayatra closing ceremony rally on Saturday, in which TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was taking part. A few workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tried to obstruct the rally.

As the rally was proceeding towards the main venue of the meeting, a few TRS workers suddenly appeared in front of the rally and started shouting anti-Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress slogans. Enraged Congress workers pushed the TRS workers and in the melee, a constable who was trying to push aside the agitators received minor injuries.

However, the police overpowered the agitators and took them away in a police vehicle. The TRS workers were protesting against Uttam Kumar Reddy’s comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier in the day, Telangana student’s union of Kakatiya University burnt the effigy of Uttam for his comment against the CM in front of the university campus.