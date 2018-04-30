Home States Telangana

At 42 degree Celsius, Hyderabad records hottest day of the season

Sunday was the hottest day in Hyderabad this year, as the maximum temperature recorded by IMD in the city was 420C.

Published: 30th April 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

A canopy erected at Patny crossroads traffic signal to provide shade for motorists from the heat as temperatures soar in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sunday was the hottest day in Hyderabad this year, as the maximum temperature recorded by IMD in the city was 420C. A look at the temperature recorded in the month of April over the last 11 years(2008-18) shows Sunday was the fourth highest during the period. The 420C recorded in Hyderabad on Sunday was a big jump from Saturday’s maximum temperature of at 390C.

The highest April temperature recorded in the ten-year period in Hyderabad was 430C in the years 2016 and 2017 on April 14 and 18 respectively, whereas the highest ever recorded April temperature in Hyderabad is 43.30C recorded on April 30, 1973.

As per the historical data of IMD recorded for the period 1981-2010, the mean daily maximum temperature in Hyderabad should normally be around 38.10C. However, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, which has more number of automatic weather stations than IMD in the city, some parts of city have been regularly recording maximum temperatures above 420C since past couple of weeks.

As per TSDPS, Khairatabad, Bahadurpura and Charminar recorded the highest temperature in the city on Sunday at a scorching 42.90C. The highest temperature in the state was recorded a whopping 44.40C at Medipalle in Jagtial district.

