Corporate houses, contractors controlling TRS: TJS president M Kodandaram

HYDERABAD:Alleging that the state government is under the control of contractors and big corporate houses, Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram has gave a call to the people of the state to join hands with him to defeat the ruling TRS in the ensuing Assembly elections so as to establish a "democratic government that will establish Samajika Telangana where every section of society can enjoy the fruits of the statehood Telangana acquired ."

The former professor of political science who, on Sunday metamorphosed into a politician by formally becoming the president of the newly-floated TJS at the maiden public meeting organised by it, went ballistic at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying, "Telangana state was achieved with the combined efforts of all sections of people in the region. But, in the new state, only a few are enjoying the fruits. All the wealth in the new state is concentrated only in three districts. Worse, only some rich people are enjoying that wealth. This situation should change."

While addressing the meeting organised at Saroornagar Stadium here, Kodandaram fired salvoes at the chief minister, alleging that the chief minister confined himself either to Pragathi Bhavan or his farmhouse. "The chief minister never goes to his office, which is the Secretariat. Moreover, except a select few, nobody is allowed to meet him at Pragathi Bhavan," he said.

Kodandaram said the government was spending all public money on two projects _ Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha _ which were "ill-conceived" as they, in their present form, would only benefit the contractors. He warned that if his party came to power, it would order a probe into the "corruption" taking place in the government.

The TJS chief said the new party would try to unite all sections of people in the state against the "dictatorial regime" in the state. "Today is Buddha's birthday. Likewise, today is the jayanti of Lord Narasimha Swamy. Ttaking inspiration from Buddha, our party will wage a war against those who are looting people's wealth. Like Lord Narasimha, who killed demon Hiranyakashipu, our new party will be on people's side and fight against the oppressive policies of the ruling establishment," he declared amid a thunderous applause from around 1,000 specially-invited people who included the members of the families of Telangana martyrs and those displaced from the sites of various irrigation projects. Several of them shared the dais with the leader of the latest political force that has emerged in the state.

