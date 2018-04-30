Home States Telangana

Federal Front a ploy by Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to divert people’s attention, says BJP leader Laxman

After Congress, Sunday was the turn of the BJP to ridicule the Federal Front proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 30th April 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Congress, Sunday was the turn of the BJP to ridicule the Federal Front proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Saffron party State unit chief K Laxman wanted to know how the Chief Minister Rao, who never goes to secretariat, could create tremors at national level with his proposed Front.

"CM KCR is known for coming up with new strategies every time to hoodwink people. Federal Front proposal is one such ploy by the CM to divert people's attention from his government's failures. As his government has not fulfilled any of the major promises made to people like construction of double bedroom houses, distribution of three acre of land to each landless Dalit family and filling of one lakh government jobs, the CM is now harping on Federal Front just to detract people's attention," he commented, while addressing media here on Sunday.

Expressing similar view, BJP veteran Bandaru Dattatreya too mocked at the proposed Federal Front, saying that no political party across the country is backing such proposal. "Its a directionless Front. No political party in the country is ready to sail with CM KCR," he commented.

Alleging that the TRS government in the State has failed to bring in a qualitative change in the new State, he wondered how the TRS would bring in qualitative change at national level, as being stated by the CM with the proposed Front.

Dattatreya objected to the way CM KCR is equating both Congress and BJP. "CM KCR is saying that both Congress and BJP have failed to address the needs of people in the past 70 years. His argument is meaningless as the BJP has ruled the country only 11 years, so far. In the 11 years of our rule, the BJP has brought in considerable changes in the country, besides taking measures to improve the living standards of various sections of people," he said.

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Laxman
