'People of Telangana gearing to teach befitting lesson to Congress in 2019 polls'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at the Congress Party leaders, particularly the TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said people of the State were getting ready to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress in the 2019 polls.

Alleging that Congress has been creating hurdles for the State's development, Harish Rao said, "Congress leaders filed cases in courts to obstruct construction of irrigation projects in the State. I have all evidences with me. I am ready to prove at any place, if the Congress leaders come for a debate. Is TPCC chief Uttam ready for it? I am throwing an open challenge to him."

While addressing a gathering at TRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, here, when some leaders of the Congress belonging to Devarakadra Assembly constituency had joined the ruling party, Harish Rao said no leader in the Congress Party including Uttam had resigned for the sake of Telangana, when separate state movement was at its peak. "All the Congress leaders enjoyed power being ministers in the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy governments in the erstwhile united State, when we were undertaking a massive movement in support of Telangana State," he said.

"The TRS government is the only government which is completing irrigation projects in a record time. We are giving water for 6.5 lakh acres in Mahbubnagar district, now. The Congress is criticising the government for completing the irrigation projects in a record time," he alleged.

Joining chorus with Harish, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said if TPCC chief Uttam, Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy won the next elections, he would not enter the State Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons, Jagadish Reddy said the language used by TPCC chief against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the proof for Congress Party's "culture."