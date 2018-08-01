Home States Telangana

Dry spell leaves cotton ryots worried in Warangal

Several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district has received less rains and a long dry spell is threatening the survival of Kharif crops, especially cotton.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Cotton farmers in erstwhile Warangal district are a worried lot as their crops are withering away due to the prolonged dry spell.

Several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district has received less rains and a long dry spell is threatening the survival of Kharif crops, especially cotton. Monsoon setting in early in June had created hope among the farming community about bountiful rainfall during this Kharif season and they took up sowing.

But, the rains remained only for a few days and the seeds which germinated started withering due in the dry conditions. 

Several farmers tried saving their crops by making use of agriculture well and groundwater but since there was no heavy rain for longer duration, even wells and other water bodies did not have adequate water. 

“Despite having a 24-hour power supply, it is not of much help for us as there is no water in our wells. Last year too we incurred losses and if rain does not fall in a day or two, we will incur heavy losses this time too,” L Raju of Jaigiri village of Warangal urban, said.The groundwater level has also gone down drastically because of the poor rainfall in last two years. 

