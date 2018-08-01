GHMC Town Planning staff attacked by goons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over a dozen goons hired by a private developer thrashed the GHMC Town Planning staff of Kukatpally Circle black and blue for stalling an unauthorised under construction multi storeyed building in Gopal Nagar Colony of Kukatpally Circle on Tuesday.

GHMC officials were reportedly roughed up by a few locals and shop owners at Gopal Nagar in Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

As goons were more in number have literally chased the GHMC town planning staff with sticks and beat them severely injuring them badly and forcing them to fled the spot. Police entered the scene and took two people into custody. They are examining the CCTV footage in the place to identify the culprits.

A section officer, Munshi and some workers on Tuesday went to the stop the illegal construction, however instead of stopping the works, the developer spoke rudely to the staff and threatened them with dire consequences, when heated arguments took place, the developer hire local goons and to thrash them.

Long sticks that were readily available at the construction became handy for the goons, they thrashed the staff with sticks causing injuries and were taken to a local hospital where they were given medical aid.

GHMC officials said that the construction which is taken up by the owners does not have any building permission either from the GHMC head office or the zonal office. A few days ago, GHMC staff went to the spot and demolished some portions of the under-construction building and slapped notices on them to stop further building construction.

However, the developer of the building approached the Court, where the court directed to maintain status quo until further orders are issued. However, instead of maintaining the status quo, they went ahead with the construction.

Coming to know about the construction activity going on at the site, the town planning wing of Kukatpally circle went to the site to stall the construction, instead the developer and owners hired local goons and thrashed them with sticks resulting in injuries to them. Based on a complaint from GHMC officials, a case under section 332 of IPC is registered against Jawahar and others for assaulting the officials on duty said Harishchandra Reddy, Inspector, Miyapur police station.