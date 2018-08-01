New scheme to bridge ‘irrigation gap’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday accorded administrative approval for a new scheme, Incentivisation Scheme for Bridging Irrigation Gap (ISBIG), which will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,784.45 crore. ISBIG is intended to reduce the gap between the irrigation potential (IP) created and the irrigation potential (IP) utilised.

For example, under an irrigation project the IP created is 10 lakh acres and the government is able to supply water to only 6 or 7 lakh acres, is called IP utilised.

The shortage of three to four lakhs will be treated as irrigation gap. Recently, the central government came up with a proposal for a scheme to bridge the irrigation gap. The state irrigation department initiated efforts last year to reduce the gap between IP created and IP utilised.