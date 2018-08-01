State to decide on Sarpanches’ plea, says HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Tuesday directed the State to examine and take an appropriate decision on the plea of sarpanches, whose term will end by August 1, seeking to continue as sarpanches till the completion of elections.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao passed this order on a petition moved by B Shankar, sarpanch of Yedulabad challenging the decision of the State to appoint special officers to panchayats.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the decision to appoint special officers was contrary to the guidelines of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act which has no mention of special officers.