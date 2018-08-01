Home States Telangana

Will support Kapu reservation if it does not affect Backward Classes quota: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Taking potshots at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRC chief questioned as to why the TDP, in its election manifesto included reservations to Kapus.

Published: 01st August 2018

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With his recent remark that his party will not be vouching for reservations for Kapus receiving flak from the community as well as Opposition parties, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday took to damage control and said his party would support reservations for Kapus but with a rider that it does not affect the reservations for BCs.

“YSRC has been striving for the development of Kapu community and we will continue to be,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a public meeting held at Pitapuram in East Godavari district as part of Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Tuesday. The YSRC clarified that his remarks at Jaggampet public meeting (where Jagan said he won’t make any assurance that is impractical referring to Kapu reservations) were distorted by a section of media.

 “We are for reservations for Kapus but it should not come in the way of reservations that are being already extended to BCs,’’ he said as his recent remarks came under fire from Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabha and Kapu community people protesting during his ongoing yatra.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRC chief questioned as to why the TDP, in its election manifesto included reservations to Kapus, when it is very well aware that the reservations cannot cross the 50 per cent mark. “Naidu has deceived the Kapu community by promising to provide reservations,” he said.

