4,383 new village panchayats to start functioning from today

Ushering in a new era in rural governance in the state, as many as 4,383 new village panchayats will start functioning from Thursday.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ushering in a new era in rural governance in the state, as many as 4,383 new village panchayats will start functioning from Thursday. These new panchayats were created through the new Panchayat Raj Act, which was adopted in the recently.

As assured in the TRS’ manifesto, the state government made all the tribal hamlets into panchayats. “The long-cherished dream of people of new panchayats will be fulfilled, as the tribals rule their villages,” Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.

The minister said that besides 14th Finance Commission funds, the panchayats would also get funds from the state government. “No other state in the country created such a large number of panchayats in a single day. Thursday will be an historic day in rural governance,” the Panchayat Raj Minister said.

The Panchayat Raj Minister will participate in the launch of several new panchayats in Nagarkunool district on Thursday. In other districts, the local MLAs, MLCs and ministers will attend the launch of new panchayats. 

