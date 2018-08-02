HC questions Gitam’s Hyderabad, Bangalore centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A division bench of the High Court on Wednesday questioned the authorities of Visakhapatnam-based Gitam deemed-to-be university about setting up centres in places other than those permitted by the court.

“How were Gitam centres established in Hyderabad and Bengaluru though the orders issued in 2007 allowed it only to have centres within the purview of Andhra University?” the bench asked and refused to stay the order of AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) asking Gitam to obtain its approval for all the existing technical institutions for conducting technical programmes/courses, including courses of management, for the academic session 2018-19.

The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian, however, considered the plea of petitioner Gitam by permitting it to withdraw the petition and to approach the Delhi High Court where a similar dispute is being heard as per Supreme Court’s direction.

Gitam has challenged the AICTE’s order asking it to obtain its approval for all the existing technical institutions for conducting technical programmes, including management courses, for its 2018-’19 session.

