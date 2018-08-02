If nature is furious, existence of human beings is threatened: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD//SIDDIPET:Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the Forest department officials to establish a “green battalion” to protect the forests and the greenery in the state. The forest department, if necessary, should take the help of the police department, he said. Rao directed that the each green battalion should adopt one area in the forest and help in rejuvenating it.

The CM these instructions, after launching the fourth phase of Haritha Haaram, a massive tree plantation programme, in Gajwel town on Wednesday. The Gajwel Assembly segment is represented by the CM.

Though it was proposed to plant 1,00,116 saplings simultaneously in Gajwel town on Wednesday, with overwhelming response from the locals, the officials were able to plant 1,36,588 saplings in a single day covering all the areas in Gajwel municipal limits.

While launching the programme, the CM said: “If we protect nature, it protects us. If nature is furious, the very existence of human beings will be in danger”. Planting saplings is of the utmost priority, he said.

Rao actively toured Gajwel town and surrounding areas and planted saplings at several places. On his way to Gajwel, Rao halted at Turkapalli in Medchal district and planted saplings. The CM planted Kadamba (Neolamarckia cadamba) sapling at Gawel bus stand centre. During the launch, there was moderate drizzle in Gajwel and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister presented saplings at Turkapalli, Mulugu and Pragnapur villages. On Rajiv Rahadari highway, Rao planted Akasa Malli. While returning from Gajwel, Rao visited the residence of Nagaraj in Pragnapur and planted coconut and other saplings there.

Rao also stopped at Singarayaplli forest belt and went round the forest area. Rao complimented the forest officials on the steps taken to protect the forest. Rao announced `5 lakh reward to the forest officers as an incentive. The chief minister said that if needed, he would sanction more staff and funds for the development of Singarayapalli forest. Forest minister Jogu Ramanna and PCCF PK Jha thanked the chief minister for announcing the reward.

God pleased with drive: Harish

Siddipet: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao said that the CM had sanctioned `100 crore for the development of Gajwel. He added that the CM was happy with the success of Harita Haaram programme in Gajwel. The minister pointed out that since it rained at Pragnapur in Gajwel during the drive, God was also pleased with Haritha Haaram.

Take up green challenge: Min

Nalgonda: The state energy minister G Jagadish Reddy urged public to take up ‘Green Challenge’ to increase greenery in the state. As part of Haritha Haaram programme, he along with Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukhendhar Reddy, planted saplings at Milk Chilling Centre in Nalgonda on Wednesday.