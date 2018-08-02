Home States Telangana

KTR lays foundation for Rs 50 crore IT hub in Nizamabad

Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao called upon people to support TRS candidates in all the Assembly constituencies in the district in the upcoming polls.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha after the inauguration of the IT hub in Nizamabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Expressing the need to bring TRS back to power in 2019 to carry forward the development and welfare activities in the state, Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao called upon people to support TRS candidates in all the Assembly constituencies in the district in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a meeting after laying foundation for Rs 50 crore IT hub at a polytechnic college on Wednesday,  the minister stated that people should realise that bringing TRS to power was in their interest as the state would witness development.

KTR presented his government ’s progress card and gave details about development and welfare programmes launched by it. He claimed that the state was speedily moving to achieve ‘Bangaru Telangana’. He said that his government achieved many things in four years which was not done in decades by previous governments. He said Nizamabad IT hub will be completed in 18 months.   
He announced several sops for Nizamabad including construction of a new bus terminal and modern sports complex.

Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, while calling KT Rama Rao a hero, stated that the party was not doing development work to come to power in next elections, but for the welfare of the people.  “We are not working for next elections. We are working for next generations’’  the Nizamabad MP  said,

Nizamabad IT Hub KT Rama Rao

