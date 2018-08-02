Home States Telangana

Rahul Gandhi is both strength and weakness of Congress: Muralidhar Rao

Rahul Gandhi is both the strength and weakness of Congress party and there is no way Congress will regain its past its glory, opined BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rahul Gandhi is both the strength and weakness of Congress party and there is no way Congress will regain its past its glory, opined BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao.
“Without Rahul Gandhi Congress party will not have unity. But at the same time under his leadership, other leaders cannot function independently. Thus Rahul Gandhi is both the strength and weakness of Congress” said Muralidhar Rao.

Saying that BJP is the only national party, which was born after independence but could successfully emerge as a true national party both territorially and socially, Muralidhar Rao stressed that other national parties born before independence Congress and communist parties were on decline. “The decline of both the pre-independence parties is not just significant but definite. Some might think that Congress has scope for revival. But there cannot be argument that Congress can become the party it was in the past.

One cannot even in wildest imagination think that Congress will become the party it was in 50, 60s,70s, 80s. Not just has BJP spread nationally but the hunger and aggressiveness of party has grown, where as decline of Congress has become definite. Now there is no national competitor for BJP now,” further said Muralidhar Rao. Explaining further on Congress’s decline, Muralidhar Rao was said that it was Congress which was responsible for rise of regional parties.

“Regional parties have emerged in India, when Congress was declining and BJP was yet to take on. Some times regional parties add value but I don’t think it should become a phenomenon. The rise of regional parties and regionalisation of Indian politics will create different type of challenges.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muralidhar Rao Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Secretary

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Nanjappa
    Not just rise but rise and fall. BJP would fall sooner than expected because it is based on negativity. People cannot be fooled all the time.
    6 hours ago reply
Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century