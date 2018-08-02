Rahul Gandhi is both strength and weakness of Congress: Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rahul Gandhi is both the strength and weakness of Congress party and there is no way Congress will regain its past its glory, opined BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao.

“Without Rahul Gandhi Congress party will not have unity. But at the same time under his leadership, other leaders cannot function independently. Thus Rahul Gandhi is both the strength and weakness of Congress” said Muralidhar Rao.

Saying that BJP is the only national party, which was born after independence but could successfully emerge as a true national party both territorially and socially, Muralidhar Rao stressed that other national parties born before independence Congress and communist parties were on decline. “The decline of both the pre-independence parties is not just significant but definite. Some might think that Congress has scope for revival. But there cannot be argument that Congress can become the party it was in the past.

One cannot even in wildest imagination think that Congress will become the party it was in 50, 60s,70s, 80s. Not just has BJP spread nationally but the hunger and aggressiveness of party has grown, where as decline of Congress has become definite. Now there is no national competitor for BJP now,” further said Muralidhar Rao. Explaining further on Congress’s decline, Muralidhar Rao was said that it was Congress which was responsible for rise of regional parties.

“Regional parties have emerged in India, when Congress was declining and BJP was yet to take on. Some times regional parties add value but I don’t think it should become a phenomenon. The rise of regional parties and regionalisation of Indian politics will create different type of challenges.”