Unique cases of filariasis puzzles doctors

The people of Kalwala village in Kesamudram village in the district are facing such a fear in the form of a unique form of filariasis.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A fear of the unknown is one of the worst things a human being could ever face. The people of Kalwala village in Kesamudram village in the district are facing such a fear in the form of a unique form of filariasis, which has trumped even the district’s health officials and the officials seem to have no cure for the disease.

The village has seen as many as 10 cases of filariasis, all of which have seen no improvement despite the patients undergoing extensive treatment.In view of the severity of the problem, a five member team from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Public Health Department, Hyderabad visited the village and collected blood samples of the patients. Dr Chakrapani, the man heading the team, told Express that he had not come across such a case of filariasis and that they would have to conduct a detailed research to find out more about the disease.

“It is a different form of filariasis and the cases are very unique in nature. We have sent samples for tests and we should get the results in two weeks. We can be sure only after the results come,” he said.

Where’s the road towards a cure?

Meanwhile, the patients’ are understandably desperate. Government hospitals such as MGM Hospital have asked patients to look elsewhere for treatment. In fact, even corporate hospitals have given up on them, they say

