Urdu Akademi probed on recruitment glitch

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court on Wednesday pulled up the director of Telangana Urdu Akademi for failure to announce the roster pertaining to category-wise reservation to SCs, STs and BCs in the process of selection of  Grade-I and Grade-II Urdu officer posts. As the court, prima facie, opined that the recruitment notification for the above posts was against the guidelines, it ordered that candidates already selected be impleaded as respondents to the present case, he explained.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Mohd Muttabi Ali Khan and another person challenging the notification issued on March 28 for recruitment of Urdu officers of Grade I and II (about 60 posts). The petitioners sought cancellation of the above recruitment process and fresh recruitment through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a fair and transparent manner.

