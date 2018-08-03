Achhe din ahead for Jahangir Peer Dargah

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With communal incidents on the rise in the country, the chasm in our secular fabric continues to deepen. However, there still exists a place where people from all faiths come together, socialise and even pray, setting an example of harmony. This is Jahangir Peer Dargah, located 40 km away from the city, at Kothur mandal in Rangareddy, where thousands visit on a daily basis. Visitors of the Dargah, most of them Hindus according to the caretakers, have a reason to rejoice as the State government has asked Telangana State Minorities Welfare Board to expedite the works for developing facilities for pilgrims and tourists. Currently, the Dargah, located at a remote place 3 km off the AH-43, does not have enough provision to facilitate the pilgrims’ stay.

As of now, visiting families hire huge sheds managed by local shopkeepers for a nominal amount, where they cook food and rest before heading back home in the evening. “The whole area is shut down by 8 pm. No one dares to venture out after that,” said Mohammad Wajid Ali, whose family have been staying in the locality for the last eight generations.

The proposed development projects when finished will allow people to stay the night over. Also in the pipeline is developing the drainage system of the area. “Currently, the water and waste is disposed nearby in the area,” Sheikh Mahmood, superintendent of the Dargah said.

The project also includes facilities like cottages, guest houses, developing CC roads, lighting, niazkhanas, parking places, toilets, in the 100 acre land of the Dargah. According to officials, the cottages and guest houses would be constructed with the dargah in the centre.”If its required we will acquire private land for the project,” the TSMWB official added. Speaking to Express, the TSMWB official said, “We are in the last stages of forming a master plan for the development project of the Dargah.”