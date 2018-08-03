Home States Telangana

Achhe din ahead for Jahangir Peer Dargah

With communal incidents on the rise in the country, the chasm in our secular fabric continues to deepen.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dargah Jahangir Peeran where TMWD will provide new facilities | VINAY MADAPU

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With communal incidents on the rise in the country, the chasm in our secular fabric continues to deepen. However, there still exists a place where people from all faiths come together, socialise and even pray, setting an example of harmony. This is Jahangir Peer Dargah, located 40 km away from the city, at Kothur mandal in Rangareddy, where thousands visit on a daily basis.  Visitors of the Dargah, most of them Hindus according to the caretakers, have a reason to rejoice as the State government has asked Telangana State Minorities Welfare Board to expedite the works for developing facilities for pilgrims and tourists. Currently, the Dargah, located at a remote place 3 km off the AH-43, does not have enough provision to facilitate the pilgrims’ stay.

As of now, visiting families hire huge sheds managed by local shopkeepers for a nominal amount, where they cook food and rest before heading back home in the evening. “The whole area is shut down by 8 pm. No one dares to venture out after that,” said Mohammad Wajid Ali, whose family have been staying in the locality for the last eight generations. 

The proposed development projects when finished will allow people to stay the night over. Also in the pipeline is developing the drainage system of the area. “Currently, the water and waste is disposed nearby in the area,” Sheikh Mahmood, superintendent of the Dargah said.

The project also includes facilities like cottages, guest houses, developing CC roads, lighting, niazkhanas, parking places, toilets, in the 100 acre land of the Dargah. According to officials, the cottages and guest houses would be constructed with the dargah in the centre.”If its required we will acquire private land for the project,” the TSMWB official added. Speaking to Express, the TSMWB official said, “We are in the last stages of forming a master plan for the development project of the Dargah.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jahangir Peer Achhe din Jahangir Peer Dargah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release