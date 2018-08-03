CM K Chandrasekhar Rao going to Delhi today to get nod for new zonal system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Delhi on Friday to personally pursue the file on the proposed new zonal system in the state. He will meet the ministers and officials concerned in the central government to seek speedy approval from the Centre for the new zonal system. The state government proposed seven zones and two multi-zones in the state. The state cabinet also approved the new zones. However, the zonal system can come into force only after Article 371(D) of the Constitution is amended. The President should give his consent for it.

The delay by the central government in giving its nod will hinder the state government’s recruitment of employees. That is the reason for the CM’s decision to go to Delhi to personally monitor the file movement and see that the nod of the President was given immediately. If necessary, he will stay in Delhi for two or three days.

He is likely to meet prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh and officials in Delhi, and explain the need for the new zonal system and the urgency for approval by the Centre.The new zonal system was proposed after the state government reorganised ten districts into 31. The state also proposed that 95 per cent jobs in government sector be given to native Telangana youths.

The separate Telangana movement was founded on three issues: employment, water and funds. Immediately after the state cabinet approved the new zonal system on May 28, the chief minister went to Delhi and met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the latter’s early nod for the zonal system. Tshe file is now in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

ETELA MEETS PASWAN

Finance Minister E Rajender requested Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan to release Rs 1,586 crore pending amount for levy rice for 2014-15 to the state government. Rajender met Paswan in the Parliament on Thursday. He also requested the Union Minister to release 7.17 lakh tonnes of rice for food security scheme through FCI.