KCR Kits scheme norms relaxed for tribal groups

Women from four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PvTG): Chenchu, Kolam, Thoti and Kondareddy can avail benefits of ‘KCR  Kit’ scheme during their third, fourth or more pregnancies.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao | (Photo : EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women from four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PvTG): Chenchu, Kolam, Thoti and Kondareddy can avail benefits of ‘KCR  Kit’ scheme during their third, fourth or more pregnancies as the government had permitted relaxation of norms of the scheme for them.As per the KCR Kits scheme, pregnant women who undergo tests, deliveries and immunisations at government hospitals or other health facilities, will be given financial incentive of Rs 12,000, Rs 1,000 more in case of girl child, in four installments, and a kit containing baby products is given after delivery. As per norms, a woman can avail it till two deliveries (live children). 

However, commissioner of Health and Family Welfare department, Vakati Karuna has requested the government to relax the norms in case of the four Vakati KarunaVakati Karuna (PvTGs) to conserve their gene pool and thereby culture as a critical mass of population is required for preservation and promotion of their culture and tradition. She said that population of the PvTGs is already dwindling. 
Citing details from Samagrakutumba survey, the official stated that out of 90,312 people from the four PvTGs, 45,436 are women. And approximately 22,717 are in reproductive age of 18 to 40-years.

