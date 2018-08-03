Home States Telangana

Ramagundam mayor, deputy unseated after losing no-confidence vote

Out of 50, as many as 38 corporators, including those from TRS, BJP and Congress, voted in favour of the motion.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : In a dramatic climax to the heated political situation in Ramagundam, mayor Konkati Laxminarayana and deputy mayor Sankati Shanker lost the no-confidence motion held against them at the municipal corporation on Thursday. Out of 50, as many as 38 corporators, including those from TRS, BJP and Congress, voted in favour of the motion. Of the 38 corporators who voted in favour of the motion, 28 belonged to TRS, one BJP and the remaining Congress.

Despite the Congress whip’s directive to the party members to not attend the meeting, the party corporators were present to raise their hands against the mayor and the deputy mayor. MLA Satyanarayana, whose long-standing tiff with the mayor regarding supremacy in local politics ultimately resulted in the motion, was present at the meeting until the completion of the voting procedure. To avoid any untoward incident, the police had imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area, at the municipal corporation premises until afternoon.

The district joint collector and presiding officer Vanaja Devi announced that the elections for the appointment of the new mayor would be conducted soon. Soon after winning the no-trust motion, Satyanarayana said to the media persons that he was glad to have brought an end to the mayor’s corrupt rule. Thanking the corporators who voted against the mayor, he stated that people of Ramagundam will see better days in future.

Bellampalli civic body chairman ousted

Bellampalli municipal chairperson from TRS P Sunitha Rani submitted her resignation to district collector RV Karnan on Wednesday. She resigned before the no-confidence vote against her was held on Thursday. On July 5, several councillors had submitted a notice to joint collector to initiate no-confidence motion
against Rani.

