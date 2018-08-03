Sri Ram Sagar farmers call off protests

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The farmers’ protest in Nizamabad, seeking water release from SRSP project, was called off after assurance from the officials that the issue would be discussed at a high-level meeting that will be held on August 4 in Hyderabad. The officials said that meeting will be chaired by the state Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and district MLAs.

The farmers of 24 villages of Balkonda and Korutlla Assembly constituencies started the protest programme last three days back demanding the officials to release water into the canals to protect standing crops.

On Wednesday, the situation turned violent when the farmers refused to stop the protest. Nizamabad RDO Vinod Kumar and Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya intervened into the matter and brought the situation under the control. Meanwhile, the police also agreed to withdraw cases against the farmers for staging protests for the last three days.

On Thursday morning farmers again reached the SRSP SE office and staged a protest demanding officials to release water. In several areas the farmers were arrested when they were en route SE’s office to participate in the protest. The arrested farmers have been sent to Armoor, Balkonda and Nirmal police stations and were later released. CPI-ML ND leaders were arrested.