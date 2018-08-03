T-SAT’s  health programme to be aired today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Satellite Academic and Training Television (T-SAT) is launching another programme to create awareness among the public about the welfare schemes being implemented by the government and private sectors.

According to T-SAT chief executive officer R Sailesh Reddy, ‘Arogya Mitra’, a health awareness programme, will be aired between 4 pm and 5 pm on Friday. Ayush director A Rajender Reddy will participate in the programme and give suggestions to the public and retired assistant professor N Satyaprasad on diabetes. The bulletin was launched to provide health tips to people, especially those in rural areas. T-SAT has already launched programmes on education and employment.