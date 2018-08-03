Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao to visit Delhi for approval of zonal system

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will on Friday visit New Delhi to get approval from the Central Government to the new zonal system in Telangana.

The Chief Minister will himself monitor the whole process of obtaining clearance and approval for the zonal system, an official statement read. Rao has also decided, to stay in Delhi, if required for two or three days and also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if necessary, to brief in detail about the necessity of zonal system.

"The Chief Minister has also decided that there shall be new zonal system in the state so that the fruits of achieving the statehood reach the local people. That is the reason the Chief Minister has decided to obtain an early clearance and approval for the new Zonal System and to take up the fresh recruitments," the statement added.

Rao claimed that the Telangana youth will get more opportunities because of formation of 31 new districts and implementation of 95 percent reservations to locals.

The Telangana Government has created the new zonal system to enable 95 percent reservations in all employment opportunities to the locals. The State Government has requested the Central Government to agree to the zonal system.

The Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Home Affairs have positively responded to the proposal and the concerned file has been forwarded to the Prime Minister's office. Since the whole matter pertaining to clearance of the zonal system is at a crucial stage, the Chief Minister has decided to go to Delhi to personally monitor the whole process.

Rao, from the beginning, is of the opinion that despite the formation of Telangana state, the earlier zonal system that was in existence has become a hurdle to provide job opportunities to locals. Giving importance for necessary changes in the zonal system, it has been redesigned in such a way that locals get better opportunities.