Thirteen nursing college students allege sexual harassment by former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Alleging sexual harassment by former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay, a group of eleven girl students from a nursing college in Nizamabad met Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Home Minister contacted DGP M Mahendar Reddy and asked for the matter to be probed by Nizamabad police commissioner. The girls will also be meeting commissioner Karthikeya on Friday.

Sanjay is the elder son of ruling party’s Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas, who recently faced the heat from his own party MLAs led by local MP K Kavitha for his alleged anti-party activities. Sanjay’s younger brother D Aravind had recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party and is considered a prospective candidate for the party against TRS’ incumbent MP K Kavitha

The eleven girls, from Shaankary College Of Nursing, which is reportedly owned by Sanjay and is located in Borgaon, Nizamabad, approached the Home Minister along with rights activist Sandhya of the Progressive Organization for Women(PoW). When contacted, Sandhya said that a few days ago, one of the girls from the nursing college fell down in the laboratory. Sanjay, who allegedly visits the college regularly and also conducts some classes, told the girl that he would take care of the injuries and took her to a room located at first floor of the building. In the room he allegedly misbehaved with the girl under the pretext of providing first aid.

Sandhya also alleged that the next day, Sanjay forced the girl to come with him to a hospital. As she was sceptical of his motives, she took a friend along with her. However, Sanjay allegedly took both the girls to his house and abused them. They managed to escape when his alleged live-in partner entered the scene. Sandhya also claimed that Sanjay harassed 11 other girls by passing comments on their body and behaving unprofessionally.