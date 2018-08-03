Home States Telangana

Thirteen nursing college students allege sexual harassment by former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay

Alleging sexual harassment by former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay, a group of eleven girl students from a nursing college in Nizamabad met Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy in Hyderabad.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

rape, Mandsaur, sexual assault

Representational Image. | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging sexual harassment by former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay, a group of eleven girl students from a nursing college in Nizamabad met Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Home Minister contacted DGP M Mahendar Reddy and asked for the matter to be probed by Nizamabad police commissioner. The girls will also be meeting commissioner Karthikeya on Friday. 

Sanjay is the elder son of ruling party’s Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas, who recently faced the heat from his own party MLAs led by local MP K Kavitha for his alleged anti-party activities. Sanjay’s younger brother D Aravind had recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party and is considered a prospective candidate for the party against TRS’ incumbent MP K Kavitha

The eleven girls, from Shaankary College Of Nursing, which is reportedly owned by Sanjay and is located in Borgaon, Nizamabad, approached the Home Minister along with rights activist Sandhya of the Progressive Organization for Women(PoW). When contacted, Sandhya said that a few days ago, one of the girls from the nursing college fell down in the laboratory. Sanjay, who allegedly visits the college regularly and also conducts some classes, told the girl that he would take care of the injuries and took her to a room located at first floor of the building. In the room he allegedly misbehaved with the girl under the pretext of providing  first aid.

Sandhya also alleged that the next day, Sanjay forced the girl to come with him to a hospital. As she was sceptical of his motives, she took a friend along with her. However, Sanjay allegedly took both the girls to his house and abused them. They managed to escape when his alleged live-in partner entered the scene. Sandhya also claimed that Sanjay harassed 11 other girls by passing comments on their body and behaving unprofessionally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamabad Mayor Naini Narasimha Reddy Sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release