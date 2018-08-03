Thirty techies claim not paid salary by startup

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If retrenchment has become a buzzword in the IT sector, employee harassment is the latest to hurt techies in the city. About 30 employees of a startup in Kukatpally approached the local police as their employer was not paying remuneration for work done for three months. The employees claim that they were allegedly asked to pay Rs 50,000 before joining the startup company Tejwin Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., besides confiscating educational certificates.

The incident came to light on August 1 when some of the employees approached KPHB police station with a complaint against their employer. “We were not given salaries for three months and when we inquired with the management, they said that our performances were bad. Neither have they provided us our salary of `12,000, nor have they given us any training,” said an employee.

