Twenty four students from Telangana Tribal Welfare study centre bag IIT seats

Encouraged by the success, theTTWREIS will start long-term engineering and medical coaching from this academic year.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:49 AM

IIT Madras (File Photo)

By  Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding poverty and adverse conditions, 24 students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society’s (TTWREIS) IIT Study Centre at Rajendranagar have bagged admissions in different IITs across the country, with one admitted to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).  Another 9 students from the centre are admitted to NITs and 8 will be going to different IIITs across the country. C Prakash, a student of TTWREIS, told Express from IIT Kharagpur, that making it to the IIT was dream come true.

Hailing from a farming family in Nirmal district, Prakash’s parents are illiterate and three older sibling only 10th pass. “Despite being poor I was encouraged to study by parents and then by TTWREIS,” said Prakash. At IIT-K he says, being multilingual has helped him.”It is easier to get into IIT-K but very difficult to survive unless you know English or Hindi. English and hindi were taught in school and Marathi and Telugu I knew so I am able to mingle but thats is not the case with everyone “ he said. 

Academics- wise, Prakash who will be studying Physics and math in first semester said that not knowing programming languages has proved to be trouble.Son of an auto driver, R Kalyan from Devarakonda village in Nalgonda district, will be studying Environment Science and Engineering at the IIT Bombay. As part of the preparatory course, he will spend a year at IIT Kanpur and then come to IIT-B. Kalyan also attributes his success to the Study Center where he said they were given intense training for two years. 

Encouraged by the success of the students in national competitive examinations, from the current academic year TTWREIS has started long-term coaching for engineering and medical. It has also increased the number of Centre of Excellence from 3 to 7 this year, which now cater to 2800 students across the state.

