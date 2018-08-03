Why no TS Muslim quota bill yet: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Muslims are backward in health, education and employment, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the Centre and asked its reason for not passing the Telangana Muslim Reservation Bill. Speaking after the NCBC Bill was passed in Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, “The state government worked on the reservation bill for the last two years and it was passed in the Assembly. Reports have been given by Commission of Inquiry and Telangana Backward Class Commission into the matter. Why has the Centre put a hold on it?”

The reservation bill, which enhances reservation for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes to 12 per cent, hit a roadblock in March after the Centre pointed out that the provisions of the legislation were in violation of a 1992 Supreme Court order that capped quota at 50 per cent. Recently, the Union Home Ministry had asked for some clarifications on the Bill.“Marathas are being given reservation in Maharashtra. The same for Jats in Haryana, Patels in Gujarat and Gujjars in Rajasthan. Why not Muslims?” he asked. “Going by empirical evidence, if a community gets a reservation in a state, Muslims deserve it too.”

MP opposes US defence deal

Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday called for an adjournment motion against a slated agreement between India and the United States of America that would allow “unfettered American access” to encrypted Indian military communication systems and data.

In a letter to the secretary-general of Lok Sabha, Owaisi wrote, “India is on the verge of hastily signing a Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) with the US. The fine print reveals that the government is willingly relinquishing India’s sovereignty to a foreign nation and compromising national security.” COMCASA is an agreement aimed at increasing the inter-operability of the two armed forces and allowing USA to transfer security equipment to India.