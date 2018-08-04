BJP leaders to tour Dalit, Backward Classes colonies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:After the Lok Sabha adopting the Constitutional status for National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), the state BJP leaders have decided to tour the BC and Dalit colonies in the state. “The BJP leaders will tour villages, especially Dalit colonies in the state from August 17 to 26,” BJP state president K Laxman announced here on Friday.

“By according Constitutional status to NCBC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became dearer to Backward Classes in the country,” Laxman said. He said that Modi took several historic political decisions.