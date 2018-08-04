Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Narendra Modi today, talk on pending demands

The CM left Hyderabad for Delhi on Friday. On the first day of his tour, Rao called on Union Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:33 AM

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, at the Union Minister’s residence in New Delhi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Apart from the new zonal system bill , Rao will take up several other issues related to the state with the Prime Minister.

The CM left Hyderabad for Delhi on Friday. On the first day of his tour, Rao called on Union Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. TRS Lok Sabha member B Vinod Kumar too was present.

During the discussion, Rao told Prasad about the urgency of implementing the new zonal system in Telangana. Besides the new zonal system, Rao, according to sources, also took up issues like bifurcation of High Court and other issues with the Union Law Minister.

The chief minister on Thursday decided to camp in Delhi for two to three days to see that the process for getting assent of the President for new zones was expedited. Accordingly on the first day, he discussed the matter with the Union Law Minister. The state government which prepared the draft zonal bill sent the same to the Union Home Ministry. The Home Ministry sent it to the Law Ministry, which vetted the Bill and sent the same for the approval of the Prime Minister. “With the Bill pending at Prime Minister’s Office, the CM will be meeting the Prime Minister on Saturday. The chief minister will request Modi to send the Bill for the assent of the President,” sources said.

The CM will also request the Prime Minister to expedite the process for the bifurcation of High Court. Rao will also reiterate demands like allocating Central funds for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), allotment of Bison Polo Ground for the construction of new Secretariat building, amendment of the Constitution for increasing the reservations in the state beyond 50 per cent, release of grants for the backward districts, setting up of IIT in Karimnagar and sanctioning of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the newly created districts.

STATE’S CHARTER OF DEMANDS
    New Zonal system
    Funds for KLIS
    Bifurcation of HC
    IIIT in Karimangar
    More Jawahar Navodayas to new districts
    Defence land for new Secretariat building

Increase pay of midday meal workers, Kavitha tells Javadekar
Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha urged  Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to increase the allowances to midday meal workers, who were providing meals to the students. Kavitha met Javadekar in Delhi on Friday and informed that the worker who were cooking food for the midday meal programme were facing lot of financial problems due to less allowances being paid to them. She requested the Union Minister to increase the allowances to midday meal workers so that they would live comfortably. Kavitha later said that the Union Minister responded very positively. TRS Trade union state president Rambabu Yadav and State government Midday Meal Workers’ Union state president V Hanmandlu and general secretary B Babayi called on the Union Minister along with Kavitha.

