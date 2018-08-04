Home States Telangana

Telangana  moots barrage on Wardha

Telangana irrigation officials informed their Maharashtra counterparts about the government’s proposal to construct a barrage on Wardha river to draw 20 tmcft water from Godavari river. 

Published: 04th August 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation officials informed their Maharashtra counterparts about the government’s proposal to construct a barrage on Wardha river to draw 20 tmcft water from Godavari river. The state government proposed to drop the Tummadi Hatti barrage in Adilabad and, instead, construct a barrage on Wardha river above the Tummadi Hatti site to irrigate 2.5 lakh acres in Adilabad district.

TS engineers, at an inter-state coordination committee meeting here on Friday, informed the Maharashtra engineers about the proposal for Wardha barrage. “We have informed the Maharashtra officials that we will submit a DPR on Wardha barrage soon,” an official said.

The state government’s idea was to shelve the Tummadi Hatti barrage, which would cost around `2,700 crore, and build Wardha barrage which would cost only around Rs 900 crore. The WAPCOS too informed the government that the proposed Wardha barrage was feasible. The state government has not yet begun construction of Tummadi Hatti barrage.

The coordination committee meeting was held to assess the progress of the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. A inter-state coordination meeting would be held to review the progress of the works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wardha Adilabad district Tummadi Hatti barrage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta