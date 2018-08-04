Telangana  moots barrage on Wardha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation officials informed their Maharashtra counterparts about the government’s proposal to construct a barrage on Wardha river to draw 20 tmcft water from Godavari river. The state government proposed to drop the Tummadi Hatti barrage in Adilabad and, instead, construct a barrage on Wardha river above the Tummadi Hatti site to irrigate 2.5 lakh acres in Adilabad district.

TS engineers, at an inter-state coordination committee meeting here on Friday, informed the Maharashtra engineers about the proposal for Wardha barrage. “We have informed the Maharashtra officials that we will submit a DPR on Wardha barrage soon,” an official said.

The state government’s idea was to shelve the Tummadi Hatti barrage, which would cost around `2,700 crore, and build Wardha barrage which would cost only around Rs 900 crore. The WAPCOS too informed the government that the proposed Wardha barrage was feasible. The state government has not yet begun construction of Tummadi Hatti barrage.

The coordination committee meeting was held to assess the progress of the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. A inter-state coordination meeting would be held to review the progress of the works.