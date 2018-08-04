Home States Telangana

Telangana government to set up Plastic Park in Thummaluru

Spread across 110 acres, the park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 500 to 1,000 crore and create employment opportunities for 5,000 people.

Published: 04th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has announced setting up of Plastic Park at Thummaluru in Ranga Reddy district. Spread across 110 acres, the park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 500 to 1,000 crore and create employment opportunities for 5,000 people. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, made the announcement of launching the Plastic Park here on Friday, after inaugurating the IPLEX 2018, the flagship trade expo of plastic manufacturers and other stakeholders from the sector from across South India. It is being organised by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Plastics Manufacturers Association (TAAPMA).  

“Plastics and polymers industry is one of the 14 priority sectors selected by Telangana government to welcome investments into the state. Just in the past two years, the plastics sector has attracted investment of about Rs 1,000 crore and created direct employment to about 2,000 people in the state. To further encourage the sector, the State government is planning to set up the park at the cost of Rs 123 crore. I request TAAPMA to work with us to make this a huge success. I believe this park will be able to provide employment to more than 5,000 people,” said K T Rama Rao, responding to a request from TAAPMA, to set up a dedicated industrial park for the plastics industry in Telangana.

K T Rama Rao explained that whether Government of India comes forward or not, Telangana government will take part in setting up of the Plastic Park by partnering with TAAPMA, just as it did with setting up of MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandu Malkapur by working along with Telangana Industrial Federation.
Incentives to promote reusable plastics industries in the state.

“Plastics industry is also currently fighting a perception battle. While the usage and benefits of plastic are manifold it is invariably branded as polluting material. I would advise the industry to come forward and promote sustainable development by investing in technology that protects the environment and also simultaneously stimulate growth. In this context the Government of Telangana is keen on promoting reusable plastic in the state.  Linkages of plastics, waste management, with prospects of the recycling industry will be a great idea. We will work with industry and create additional incentives to promote recyclable plastics,” added KT Rama Rao.

‘Blanket ban on plastic impractical’

Principal Secretary for MAUD Arvind Kumar on Friday urged the plastic waste generators to own it up as a collective responsibility in helping the government reduce the use of plastic.Speaking at a meeting with retail agencies of the city, he admitted that it was impractical and undesirable to impose a blanket ban on the use of plastic, and the challenge is to improve the plastic waste management system 

