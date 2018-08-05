Home States Telangana

Arrangements in place for President's visit to IIT-H 

Officials have readied three helipads on the IIT campus and also have conducted trial run. 

Published: 05th August 2018 05:47 AM

Governor ESL Narasimhan receives President Ram Nath Kovind at Begumpet Airport on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Officials have made elaborate arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to IIT Hyderabad. President Kovind will arrive at Shamshabad airport by 11 am and from there he will reach IIT Hyderabad by helicopter. Officials have readied three helipads on the IIT campus and also have conducted trial run. 

He will reach the campus by 11.30 am on Sunday and will spend an hour on the campus, said Sangareddy DSP Srinivas. Officials on Saturday conducted a trial run of convoy and 600 policemen have been deployed on duty there. Senior police officials from Sangareddy and neighbouring districts have already reached the campus. For the last one week, police have taken ten kilometers of area under their control. 

