Former scribe booked for ‘involvement’ in man’s death

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam police on Saturday arrested a former scribe for involvement in the death of a watchman in Bugampad. According to Bhadrachalam CI Satyanarayana Reddy, former reporter Anil Reddy had an extramarital affair with a married woman of Lambada colony.

The woman’s husband had warned her after he came to know about the duo, but she did not budge. Humiliated, Praveen committed suicide. However, before his death, he gave a statement alleging that he took the extreme step because of Anil. Based on a complaint, police arrested Anil.